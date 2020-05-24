Video: Who is Arsenal target Wesley Fofana?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Wesley Fofana this summer, but who is he?

For anyone who has been keeping an eye on our young defensive signing William Saliba, you may have already become accustomed to this name.

Fofana is of course Saliba’s defensive partner in St Etienne, with the pair forming the youngest pairing in the division.

The 19 year-old is just three months older than our young signing, and has stepped up into the first-team fold this term.

Fofana has thoroughly impressed this term, and is supposedly being eyed for a similar deal in which we saw Saliba arrive last summer, which would allow him to continue his progress with his current club for next season, before joining up with Arsenal FC.

The young defender certainly has raw ability, and should have a good understanding of his team-mate from the years they spent together working up the ranks at St Etienne.

Saliba definitely looks to have been a steal despite him yet to field in our famous jersey, so if Fofana could be close to that then we could see the pair team up once again at the Emirates.

Could it be a shrewd move to sign his defensive partner?

Patrick