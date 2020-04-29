Video: Who is Arsenal target Wissam Ben Yedder?

Arsenal are being linked with an interest in signing Wissam Ben Yedder from Monaco this summer, but who is he?

The 30 year-old was born and bred in France, and grew up alongside childhood friend Riyad Mahrez.

Around his 20th birthday, he was snapped up by Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse, who had been scouting his fourth-tier side UJA Alfortville, but the hard-work was not yet done.

Ben Yedder spent his first three seasons with his new side predominantly on the bench, picking up 13 substitute appearances, scoring only once.

Everything changed in the next season as he was promoted into a first-team role, and he returned the favour with an impressive 15 goals in his breakthrough campaign. Since that year he has scored at least 10 league goals every single year apart from one, in which he was limited to only 18 starts for Seville, where he still managed to find the net nine times.

Ben Yedder returned to France last summer, and had amassed 18 goals in his debut term for Monaco before the season was cancelled yesterday, although it remains to be seen whether he will be given a golden boot for his troubles with the full campaign not being played out.

Ligue 1’s early finish is expected to have major financial implications for a number of clubs, which may well drive down transfer values, and Arsenal for one may well be in need of a new striker this summer, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang both linked with moves.

Below is his goals and best bits of 2019-20.

Would WBY be a decent replacement should we have to offload one of our current options? Will the French situation see valuations plummet?

Patrick