Video: Who is Arsenal wannabe Nuno Tavares? Amazing Speed, Goals & Dribbling

Nuno Tavares is claimed to have made a move to Arsenal his priority this summer, but who is he?

The young left-back is a potential arrival at the Emirates in the current window as we look to bring in a fresh face to come in as back-up to Kieran Tierney, and Tavares fits the bill perfectly.

The hard-tackling Benfica youngster has blistering pace, no fear in the tackle, and skills to match, and could well be future world-beater, especially under the guise of Tierney.

While we are said to be in talks over his potential signing, Fabrizio Romano insists that he has prioritised a switch to our club.

Check out some of his outrageous ability below

Is Tavares a must-buy as we look to invest in our left-back role this summer?

