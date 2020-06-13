Video: Who is Arsenal wonderkid Marcelo Flores? Goals, Assists & Outrageous skill

Arsenal agreed a new contract with youngster Marcelo Flores, how has now signed up to a scholarship contract.

The 16 year-old arrived from Ipswich in March, following an impressive trial, and has now earned himself the next step on his way to to getting a professional contract.

The forward is an exciting prospect, and has been watched by rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, while Football.London also claims that Barcelona and Manchester City have also shown an interest, but future looks to be in North London.

As you will see below, Flores is explosive, has a keen eye for goal, and is a complete nightmare for onlooking defenders.

Could Flores find himself in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans in the near future? Could that chance come this season even?

Patrick