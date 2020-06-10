Video: Who is Arsenal wonderkid target Aaron Hickey?

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move for Aaron Hickey, but who is?

Today is the youngster’s birthday, where he has just turned 18 years-old. The wonderkid has been playing a key role for his Hearts side throughout the current campaign despite his young age, and is being eyed by a number of clubs.

The defender plays predominantly at left-back, but is more than comfortable at right-back also, and is one of few players who can boast a passing range like his with either boot.

Check out his best bits below, reminding you all that this is all from his time playing at the age of 16 and 17 years-of-age for the senior side.

Should Arsenal target Hickey this summer or follow his progress and ultimately pay more when he proves himself on a bigger stage?

Patrick