Video: Who is Arsenal wonderkid target Eduardo Camavinga? Exceptional Skill, Goals & Assists

Arsenal are being linked with a potential move to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but who is he?

The young Frenchman is actually one of the hottest properties in world football, having earned a regular starting with current club Rennes, as well as breaking into the international fold with France, becoming the youngest player, youngest starter and youngest goalscorer for his country.

Eduardo was born in Angola to Congolese parents, but lived in France from the age of 2, where he grew up in Fougeres, before joining Rennes youth system at the age of 11, where he has spent his playing time since.

Camavinga operates as a central midfielder, but is just aas comfortable sitting deep as he is pushing forwards, and has a whole host of strengths which will see him almost guaranteed to earn a move to one of the top teams in Europe in the near future, and his time could well come this summer.

Check out some of his best bits below, and take note that he is still just 18 years-old, and will not turn 19 until November.

Will Camavinga prove to be a generational talent?

Patrick