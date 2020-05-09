Video: Who is Arsenal wonderkid target Thiago Almada? Goals, Assists & unreal skills

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Thiago Almada at present, but who is he?

The young forward recently turned 19 years-old, and has been attracting increasing interest from Europe of late. Almada has been impressing on the wing for current club Velez Sarsfeld in the Argentine Superliga, and is credited with seven goals in his 38 league outings in his career to date.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both linked with a potential exit, and with spending expect to be limited this summer, we could well take a risk on a less-proven sort.

The skilful attacker has even been dubbed the ‘new Messi‘, with him showcasing amazing skill and speed in attack, and most definitely looks a seriously exciting prospect as you will see below.

Does they youngster deserve the ‘Messi’ tag on what you’ve seen above? Would Almada be able to make an immediate impact in the Arsenal first-team?

Patrick