Video: Who is defensive Arsenal target Evan N’Dicka?

Arsenal are believed to keenly following the progress of Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka at present.

We understand that not everybody follows the Bundesliga keenly, and even less people will be following Eintracht Frankfurt’s campaign closely, so we thought we’d give you a taster of just why we are being linked with the 6ft 4″ defender.

Equally adept at playing at left-back, N’Dicka is a strong defender with good instincts, and a willingness to go to ground in order to win the ball back. Usually this isn’t a trait you would like from someone so big, but he has almost turned it into an art form.

Despite his size, he is agile and fast, and could well be the answer to Mikel Arteta’s plans, with the manager believed to be keen on having left-footed options at centre-back.

Could the 21 year-old be high on Arteta’s wishlist this summer? Has Pablo Mari done enough to Arteta to make his move permanent this summer?

Patrick