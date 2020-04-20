Video: Who is Emi Buendia and why Arsenal should sign him

Emi Buendia has been a revelation for the relegation-threatened Norwich City this season, and could be a great addition to the Arsenal squad.

We are currently on the look-out for a creative spark in the centre of the pitch, with Dani Ceballos set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan deal this summer, and with Juventus claimed to be leading the chase for his permanent signature.

His departure will leave a gap that will need filling and the likes of Buendia would definitely fill that hole. The midfielder has an amazing understanding with the players around him, highlighting his intelligence, and as you will see below, he can spot a pass from nowhere on a regular basis.

Buendia’s brilliance is understated and at 23 years-of-age he most certainly has his best years ahead of him. With his current side possibly headed for relegationhe coule well be a bargain for such a talented, and Premier League proven midfield star.

Would Buendia be perfect to fill the role currently occupied by Ceballos? Does he have more potential than our current options?

