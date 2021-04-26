Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Who is potential Arsenal signing Paul Onuachu? Goals & Assists

Paul Onuachu has admitted that he would love to play for Arsenal, and the striker is definitely worth considering.

The Nigerian international has scored a whopping 31 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions this season, and the 26 year-old could well be on the move this summer.

The striker admitted in an interview with Sporza(via SportWitness) to following the likes of Nwankwo Kanu and Emmanuel Adebayor during their time at Arsenal, and I can’t help but see some similarities between his and the latter’s style of play.

This short skit doesn’t show the full extent of his abilities, but you can see his amazing strength and a rare dribbling trait for such a tall player.

  1. CorporateMan says:
    April 26, 2021 at 11:35 pm

    I have watched him several times playing for the Nigerian national team. Seriously doubt he’s PL quality, never mind Arsenal’s

  2. Clemento says:
    April 26, 2021 at 11:43 pm

    He is too slow to play in premiership

