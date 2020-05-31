Video: Who is potential Arsenal signing Saul Niguez? Goals, Assists and Best bits

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Saul Niguez a number of times over the years, but who is he?

The 25 year-old is currently plying his trade in La Liga as a midfielder for Atletico Madrid, but not for much longer it seems.

The star has revealed on Twitter that he is set to announce his new club in three days, and with the announcement coming in Spanish originally, before translating this to English shortly afterwards, you wouldn’t be crazy to believe that he could well be hinting at a move to the Premier League.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the Spaniard in recent years, and could be set to land their target.

Saul started his career in the Atletico Madrid youth side, as did midfield partner Thomas Partey, and the pair have formed a formidable partnership in the middle.

Have Arsenal just secured a top midfielder to our ranks ahead of the new season?

