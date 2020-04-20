Video: Who is Sergiño Dest and why Arsenal should sign him

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is strongly believed to be keen to add an inverted full-back to his ranks this summer, and while Dest is a more than exciting option, links with our club are a little limited at present.

Our club has been linked with a number of players this summer, most of which are at centre-back despite the fact that we have ample options already in that position, with Pablo Mari expected to be signed permanently and William Saliba already joining after he completes the season with St Etienne.

I feel that part of the problem with linking our side to right-backs is a lack of knowledge in just what an inverted right-backs role needs to be under Arteta.

Dest has plenty going for him as you will see in the video below, and the fact that he has already taken the transition from winger to full-back shows the intelligence and ability that he possesses at such a young age.

As you can see, the USA international is equally adept to dropping inside the winger to help out in attack, as well as slotting into deeper roles as favoured by Arteta when attacking down the opposite flank, paired with his blistering pace and ability to interchange with his team-mates.

I’d hate to say that he would likely overthrow Hector Bellerin in the first-team after a short spell with the club, but who says competition for places wont bring the best out of the Spaniard?

Patrick