Video: Who is supposed Arsenal signing George Lewis? Skills & Best bits

Arsenal are supposedly set to sign George Lewis on a free transfer, but who is he?

The 19 year-old has been without a club since the turn of the year, since leaving Norwegian 2nd division side Fram Larvik, but impressed on trial with Arsenal in March.

Lewis supposedly arrived on trial, before being asked to stay an extra week, and he and his agent have both since claimed that he is to join Arsenal.

Lewis' agent was at Emirates Stadium yesterday.

We are still awaiting confirmation from the club whether this will prove to be true however, but looking at some of his highlights, he definitely looks to hold some potential, with his ability to pass defenders with his speed and trickery a delight to see.

Should he join the club, it appears unlikely that he will be teaming up with the first-team squad initially, but should he make the necessary improvements he could well find himself challenging for a spot in the first-team, but that may take some time.

Does Lewis look like he has untapped talent?