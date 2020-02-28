Video – Who is to blame for Arsenal’s Europa League loss to Olympiacos?

Pundits discuss who has the biggest responsibility to shoulder for Europa League loss, Aubameyang or Luiz?

Last night Europa League game was a shocker for Arsenal and apart from the actual loss and the abject disappointment that comes with it there is another downside of such a defeat and that is the amount of ammunition it gives pundits to dissect the team once again.

I do not blame the pundits at all for the way they are piling on, this was a self-inflicted defeat and the club, manager and players will have to take it on the chin. They have no one to blame other than themselves.

And that is the subject of this video from ESPN. Who was directly to blame for the embarrassing exit from the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos?

