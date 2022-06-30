Video: Who is wonderkid Arda Guler who is linked with Arsenal move?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler, but who is he?

The 17 year-old (born 25 February 2005) was promoted to the senior side for his club this term, and duly paid the faith shown in him back with three goals and five assists this term, despite featuring just 14 times across both the Super Lig and European Conference League.

The youngster is likened to Mesut Ozil for his trickery and eye for a pass, and he certainly has the potential to be of that level, although it is still early days in that regard.

Check out some of his best bits below.

The young forward favours playing in the AM role, but is comfortable playing down the role, where he likes to cut in onto his favoured left-boot, and has an amazing set of skills to wind his way through the opposition.

It remains to be seen if he is ready for the step-up to the Premier League, but the fact that he has impressed in the top tier of Turkey and in Europe at this early age gives you a great inclination that he is worthy of consideration, and the reported £25 Million fee could well prove to be a bargain.

Our track record of blooding youngsters into our first-team must be attractive for the future star, although the fact that he is already picking up senior minutes where he is could work against us.

Guler has been described as a potential Raphinga replacement, as our chances of his signing appear to be dwindling, but that statement in itself is huge praise for the Turk.

Would you like us to take a chance on the young 17 year-old?

