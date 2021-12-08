Video: Who is you November Goal of the Month winner from these 11?

Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Who is you November Goal of the Month winner from these 11?

November was a mixed bag of emotions for the Arsenal senior side, and all three of their goals will go up against eight from the Arsenal Women for the latest Goal of the Month award.

Emile Smith Rowe grabbed the sole goal from our opening win over Watford before striking out against Liverpool, but we returned to winning ways with a win over Newcastle thanks to both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and all of those are nominated for today’s award.

The Women dominated the nominations with 11 of their strikes, although they did score 15 in total during an extremely fruitful month in which Tottenham were the only side to deny us a win.

Who gets your vote for the November award? Should they have separate awards for both the women and the men?

Patrick

  1. Jo-Gunz says:
    December 8, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Keith Little for me and closely followed by Martinelli.
    It takes skill and precision to score as Martinalli did against Newcastle.
    But there was much work done with Keith displacing 3 players before skillfully slotting in the ball.

    Reply
  2. Dan kit says:
    December 8, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    Only one winner there ,my boy Martinelli 👏
    Miedemas chip runner up

    Reply

