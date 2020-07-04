Video- Who said Lacazette cannot score away from home?

Alexandre Lacazette finally got his name on the scoresheet away from home in the Premier League after eighteen months of trying.

The Frenchman had hardly been on the pitch when he popped up to put Arsenal into a 2-0 lead and truth be told, it was coming after the lads had weathered some early pressure in the second half.

Lacazette linked up nicely on the right with Joe Willock who fed it to Laca and a fine first touch saw him past the defender and whack, into the net it went.

It was a deserved goal and will no doubt lift Laca’z confidence massively.

Alexandre Lacazette lashes home to secure all 3 points for Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/3rcuOPSw8S — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) July 4, 2020