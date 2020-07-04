Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video- Who said Lacazette cannot score away from home?

Alexandre Lacazette finally got his name on the scoresheet away from home in the Premier League after eighteen months of trying.

The Frenchman had hardly been on the pitch when he popped up to put Arsenal into a 2-0 lead and truth be told, it was coming after the lads had weathered some early pressure in the second half.

Lacazette linked up nicely on the right with Joe Willock who fed it to Laca and a fine first touch saw him past the defender and whack, into the net it went.

It was a deserved goal and will no doubt lift Laca’z confidence massively.

  1. Johnmike says:
    July 4, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    This is my ARSENAL!!! #COYG…

  2. Lugdush says:
    July 4, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    I’m very happy for laca. I’m still a fan of him and i want him no the team before nkettia

