Video: Why Arsenal are back in for Nabil fekir

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move to sign Nabil Fekir last summer, only for Liverpool to supposedly have trumped us in our pursuit.

Strangely enough, the French international completed a medical at Anfield before the deal fell through, and there is much uncertainty around what exactly happened in the breakdown.

There was talk that a heart problem had arisen in the medical, but then how would he have been able to pass the medical?

Whatever issues there were, Real Betis had no qualms with as they landed the forward from Lyon, and he’s repaid that faith in him so far this season, earning a regular starting role in the side, and adding seven goals and three assists to his stats.

Arsenal are now linked with another attempt to bring him to the Premier League this summer, although there is little talk about just how much a deal could cost, but as you will see below, Fekir has taken no time at all to settle in Spain, and could have an instant impact for us in England

Should Arsenal have signed Fekir last summer? Could he be the creative midfielder from deep that we crave?

Patrick