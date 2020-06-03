Video: Why Arsenal are linked with signing wonderkid Facundo Pallestri? Goal, Assists & Outrageous skill

Arsenal are leading the chase to sign Facundo Pallestri this summer according to Fichajes, but who is he?

The Peñarol forward is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs at present, with our club said to be top of the pile in the race for his signature.

The 18 year-old has clocked up 23 Primera Division appearances despite his young age, and is credited with three assists and a goal so far in the senior side.

Pallestri plays predominantly on the right-wing, but has featured on the left also, and as you will see below, possesses a lot of raw talent.

Is Mikel Arteta the perfect coach to turn this raw talent into ability?