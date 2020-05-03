Video: Why Arsenal must prioritise Saka deal – Goals, skills & assists

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is currently being linked with a possible move away from the club at present, but our club needs to prioritise his stay.

The 18 year-old is enjoying a thoroughly impressive breakthrough campaign, scoring three times as well as being credited with nine assists in all competitions.

His performances have attracted plenty of attention, but unfortunately with our club having so far failed to persuade the youngster to sign a new contract, there is worries that we could potentially see his exit in the next 15 months.

We’ve added a skit of the youngsters best bits below, with some of his best performances coming as a makeshift left-back.

Not that you needed reminding, but some of his composure in front of goal is a little raw, although at 18 years-old that is hardly surprising.

What is clear for all to see is that Saka is a rare and special talent, and one we simply cannot afford to lose. Our club simply need to tie him down to a new deal before things get rocky.

Could Arsenal really consider his sale this summer?

Patrick