Video: Why Arsenal should move for Bundesliga wonderkid

Former Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Wolfgang Holzhauser has told Kai Havertz that he would excel at either Arsenal or Barcelona.

The 20 year-old is a wonder to watch, with his exceptional skill and ability to read the movement of his team-mates making him one of the most exciting players around.

There is limited talk about him in England, despite Liverpool and Arsenal both linked, so for those who know little of the Leverkusen youngster, we have dropped a video of some of his highlights below.

The creative star is touted for a possible £80 Million move this summer, and while we are not expected to have a huge budget, it could be shrewd to use any funds we do manage to raise on bringing this young German to the club.

Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli could well be sold in order to raise funds for a summer splurge, and while none of us would be happy to see the latter sold, Havertz arrival could well have a big boost to our squad potential for next season.

Is Havertz the real deal? Would he push us up to the next level?

Patrick