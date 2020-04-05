Video: Why Arsenal should sign Marc Roca instead of Ceballos

According to reports, Arsenal are believed to be following the progress of Marc Roca at present, with a view to improving our midfield.

The 23 year-old is believed to be available for €40 Million, with his club refusing to accept any less than the fee entered into the players contract.

Roca currently has two years remaining on his playing contract, and was last summer the subject of strong interest from Bayern Munich, only for the German’s to baulk at the asking price.

That fee could be viewed as a bargain this summer however, with Roca continuing to impress in La Liga, and I would love to see him brought in during the coming window.

Our club is strongly linked with a move to re-sign Dani Ceballos, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid, but I would be very surprised if Dani would agree to join in the knowledge that he would be rivalled for his starting role, having already admitted he wants to be ‘important’ for his team next season.

Could Roca bring more to Arsenal than Roca? Will the asking price be well within our summer budget?

Patrick