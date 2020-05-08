Video: Why Arsenal should target this relegation-threatened star – Goals & Skills

Arsenal are not expected to have the biggest transfer budget going into the summer, and I would love to see us raid Aston Villa for John McGinn.

The midfielder’s injury may well have been the turning point in his club’s season, having missed three months of action, and his side are now under threat of relegation, with the possibility that they could go down without another ball being kicked…

Jack Grealish has of course lapped up the attention in his absence, being their main creator and goalscorer, but I believe that McGinn is very much the unsung hero, could well be the perfect player to replace Dani Ceballos with this summer.

He could become available at a reduced fee due to the financial implications of the Coronavirus and with relegation possible this summer, and I would love to see him don the Arsenal shirt next term.

Check out some of his best bits below, but some of you should already be aware of his talent regardless.

Does McGinn have what it takes to improve our midfield? Would it be a jump to say he is a better option than Dani on ability as well as asking price?

Patrick