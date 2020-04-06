Video: Why Arsenal simply cannot afford to let Martinelli go

Reports claimed that Arsenal would be willing to listen to large offers for Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

Real Madrid are linked with an interest in the Brazilian youngster, but in reality you would be surprised if there was any big sides not following the progress of the 18 year-old, who has gone from the fourth division in his homeland to a regular Premier League player like it is nothing.

The exciting talent forced his way into the first-team plans with a number of destructive displays in the Europa League, and took full advantage of a lack of form from his counterparts Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.

The youngster has since found first-team action a little harder to come by with Mikel Arteta bringing a number of stars levels back up, including the above, but Martinelli has already expressed his delight at being at Arsenal, whilst admitting he wants to stay to become a club ‘legend’.

Arsenal simply must do all they can to keep the wonderkid at the club, regardless of whatever financial implications it may make, as the potential he possesses will not be replaced in the near future.

Patrick