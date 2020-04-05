Video: Why Arsenal target Victor Osimhem is likened to Drogba

Arsenal are linked with a big money move to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, with the Lille striker having enjoyed an impressing first season in France.

The Nigerian goalscorer has been likened for former Chelsea star (and Arsenal tormentor) Didier Drogba, and you can see some resemblances in his style of play.

The Ivory Coast man was highly instinctive in and around the box, having very little time to react to things around him but always seemed to find the goal.

Osimhen is also showing some of that rare instinct and raw power that Drogba unleashed, and looks destined to become a deadly striker for a top team in the near future.

What makes the 20 year-old’s progression so impressive is that he has had a number of obstacles along the way in his bid to be the best, suffering with a bout of malaria which cost him trials with Belgian sides Zulte-Waregem and Club Brugge, but he persisted in his pursuit, and fought his way into the Charleroi side, only to be snapped up by Lille last summer.

Does Osimhen already look ready to make the move to a top side? Should Arsenal do all they can to land the future star?

