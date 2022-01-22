Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Video – Why Arsenal will be happy to swap Bernd Leno for Matt Turner

When I heard yesterday that Arsenal had made a bid for the USA international keeper Matt Turner as a potential backup to Aaron Ramsdale if Bernd Leno leaves this month, I decided to do a bit of research on the 27 year old.

He has been at New England Revolution for 5 years and has gone from strength to strength, and after being called up USA national side he quickly made himself indispensable and is now everpresent between the sticks. Turner has also made no secret of his wish to play in Europe.

He was voted the MLS Keeper of the year as well, and I heard today that he has an amazing record of saving 9 out of the 20 penalties he has faced. He uses his full 6ft 3 inches to cover his line brilliantly.

If anything I would say he looks too good to be a backup, but he would be great competition to keep Ramsdale on his toes.

Anyway, have a look at this video and see what you think of his reflexes…

  1. gotanidea says:
    January 22, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    I believe Arsenal just want to slash their wage bill and sell Leno before he decides to leave as a free agent in 2023

    Too bad for Leno, because his weaker foot is more adept than the other GKs at the club and he didn’t seem to be allowed to make long distributions as frequent as Ramsdale

  2. Dan kit says:
    January 22, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    Ambitious….

  3. DaJuhi says:
    January 22, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    Leno too expensive to be back up. We only have PL games left which are for Ramsdale

    Protecting Lenos value, this is good business.

  4. CorporateMan says:
    January 22, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Leno’s utterances in the past have not helped hi Arsenal career

