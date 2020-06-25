Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Why Arteta left Guendouzi out today and Arsenal’s values

Matteo Guendouzi may have escaped sanction from the Premier League for his grabbing of Neal Maupauy’s throat at the end of Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton, but it seems that Mikel Arteta’s has decided to take internal action anyway to show his displeasure.

Arteta talks about his thoughts on how he expects his players to perform and mentions Arsenal’s values….

  1. Peter S. Sumo says:
    June 25, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Okay thanks for the decision and we are watching the out come of our game on tonight’s

