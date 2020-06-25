Video – Why Arteta left Guendouzi out today and Arsenal’s values

Matteo Guendouzi may have escaped sanction from the Premier League for his grabbing of Neal Maupauy’s throat at the end of Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton, but it seems that Mikel Arteta’s has decided to take internal action anyway to show his displeasure.

Arteta talks about his thoughts on how he expects his players to perform and mentions Arsenal’s values….

Mikel Arteta explains why Matteo Guendouzi has been left out of Arsenal’s squad to face Southampton, a few days after being involved in an incident against Brighton. Watch on Sky Sports Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/hMHKTagzvI pic.twitter.com/XsQFiEb6j1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 25, 2020