Video: Why Rodrigo Moreno is the man for Arsenal

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia this summer, and I for one would be extremely happy if we did secure the deal.

The Mestalla striker was strongly touted for a move to Barcelona in January, hence why the skit is labelled ‘Welcome to Barca’, but the player’s all-round ability is what impresses me so much about the 28 year-old.

Rodrigo isn’t a goal poacher like Aubameyang, but more of an all-round forward who drops deep to get involved in play early, and creates much for the team around him, which may be perfect for the likes of Aubameyang(if we can convince him to stay), Nketiah, Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe.

Don’t get me wrong, the striker does have a keen eye for goal and is more than able of getting on the scoresheet on a regular basis, but his unselfishness with that is a joy to see.

It is reported that we could well be willing to part with both Lacazette and Aubameyang this summer, while I would view the above more as a replacement for the Frenchman, so fingers crossed we can get the deal done and see both Aubz and Rodrigo in the starting line-up together next term.