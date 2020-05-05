Video: Why this is the only man who could replace Aubz goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been strongly linked with the exit door this summer, and while we are linked with a number of targets, only one is proven at this level.

Raul Jimenez will not come cheaply, but the Mexican has set the Premier League alight over the last two seasons, and has consistently put top-level opponents to the sword.

The striker, who turned 29 today, is very much in him prime, and should have another three or four years playing at the top level, and is the only player we are linked with I wouldn’t deem a risky option.

I’ve added a video below of all the strikers goals and assists from the current campaign, in which he already has 22 goals and 11 assists to boast at this point in the campaign.

Odsonne Edouard has to currently being second-choice, although there is a huge difference in level between the Premier League and Europa League where Jimenez has been doing his best work, compared to that of the Scottish league and cups.

If Aubameyang does leave the club, is there a better option out there to replace his goals than Jimenez?

Patrick