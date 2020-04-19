Video: Why Werner is the only possible Aubameyang replacement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, which will leave a huge goalscoring hole in our current squad, one which could be filled by RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

The German international is said to have a release clause in his contract, which depending on your sources, is either set at £25 Million or £51 Million, but either way, the striker remains the only player with the ability to take over the throne of Aubameyang.

The Gabon international sits second in the Premier League goalscoring charts this term, despite our side enduring a torrid campaign in which he has had to play under three different coaches.

Reports claim that we could part ways with the striker for around £50 Million, which would almost cover the German’s fee if it was the larger of the two reported amounts.

Werner is also claimed to have started taking English lessons recently, and may well be open to a move to the Premier League in the near future.

We’ve found you a nice highlight reel to back-up our claim that Werner should be top of our shopping list this summer should Aubameyang be on the move, although no Arsenal fan would choose to trade our current star for any other.

Is there any alternative options to Werner that wouldn’t cost a club record fee? Would the German suit Arteta’s style of football?

Patrick