Video: Will Arsenal regret selling birthday boy Iwobi?

Arsenal made the move to sign Nicolas Pepe last summer, and a week later Alex Iwobi’s sale to Everton was agreed, but will our club regret that sale?

The Everton forward will be trying his best to enjoy his birthday in lockdown today, having just turned 24 years-old, and we would like to wish him a happy birthday.

The Nigerian international was a loyal servant to our club over the years, having joined our youth academy at a very young age, and his move certainly looks as if it was linked to the arrival of Pepe from Lille.

Mikel Arteta’s arrival at boss may have led to a different conculusion however, with Iwobi showing plenty of potential in an Arsenal shirt over the years, and the Spaniard may well have enjoyed helping our youth product meet that potential.

We thought we’d take a look back at some of his best bits.

Would Arteta have helped Iwobi meet his potential? Should he have stayed on this season ahead of Reiss Nelson for example?

