Video: William Saliba is the man to build the team around

Arsenal agreed a deal to sign William Saliba last summer, and he looks like the perfect player to build the team around moving forwards.

The recently-turned 19 year-old has it all. Not only is he fast, agile and quick-thinking in defence, but will be key in switching our stance from defence to attack, and has a long-ball pass that can match even the best.

Saliba and David Luiz both pinging balls from deep positions next season is going to put teams under immense pressure not to attack in large numbers, and will cause all sorts of trouble to our rivals.

Our club really looks to have landed a bargain by moving so quickly to land Saliba, and I would not be surprised to see him handed the captain’s armband in the coming years, as he looks mature beyond his years, and appears to have a real influence on those around him.

Will Saliba be able to hit the ground running in the Premier League? Is Luiz the perfect partner to help him meet his full potential in training and on the pitch?

Patrick