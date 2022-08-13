Video: William Saliba own goal gives Leicester short-lived hope

Leicester had cut Arsenal’s lead down to one just after the break when they forced William Saliba into the own goal.

It had been an amazing first-half for our side, especially for Gabriel Jesus who bagged himself a brace, but right after the break we were deflated a little by a setback.

Thankfully that lead was short-lived as we managed to restore our two-goal lead almost immediately after thanks to Granit Xhaka.

Our response was ideal, and the game has really come to life in the second-half, and the remaining goals will follow.

Patrick