Video – Willian free-kick against Newcastle impresses… nobody!

When Willian arrived at Arsenal in the summer, Arsenal fans were hoping to see him carry on showing the Brazilian flair he gave to Chelsea over many successful years.

But now, we are thinking that he has left his magic boots back in the dressing room at Stamford Brisge, because we have seen very little of his former glory since he arrived.

This free kick just shows how bad it has gotten, and to think that Arsenal have signed up for three years of this!