Video – Willian recovered and back in training ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal are preparing for another massive London derby this afternoon against West Ham, and we have been told that the two possible injury doubts are Bukayo Saka and Willian, but it looks like that list could be reduced to just one after the Gunners released another training video showing Willian back on the pitch….

We all knew that Saka needed a rest even before he got his injury, so I am certain we will not see him this afternoon, but at least Willian gives Arteta an extra choice as Saka’s replacement against the Hammers…