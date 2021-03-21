Video – Willian recovered and back in training ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal are preparing for another massive London derby this afternoon against West Ham, and we have been told that the two possible injury doubts are Bukayo Saka and Willian, but it looks like that list could be reduced to just one after the Gunners released another training video showing Willian back on the pitch….
We all knew that Saka needed a rest even before he got his injury, so I am certain we will not see him this afternoon, but at least Willian gives Arteta an extra choice as Saka’s replacement against the Hammers…
Fresh training edit… ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/V56TlCvKCZ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2021
Saka trained also and is available for selection
Article should concern itself Saka. He is invaluable and would be a starter. Willian on the other hand is picked because he is the managers choice.
I hope MA takes good advice on players as buying a non keeper and selling Martinez is poor. Wanting Willian without giving Nelson a chance is poor too.
Rest them both and give Martinelli a start ,he can have all the rest in the World Seeing it’s the international break after ,enough of these excuses about him being bought in slowly ,let him off the leash and watch him fly .
If he doesn’t perform I’ll shut up about him for the rest of his career .
Knowing Arteta though he will get 10 mins at most