Video: Willian strikes the bar with neatly worked team effort

Willian has fired a shot against the bar as Arsenal tried to break the deadlock against Manchester United.

Our side has mostly been in control this afternoon, with the Red Devils being limited in possession, but we’re yet to make that advantage pay.

Our team has been combining and interlinking well in the final third, and should the second-half continue the same as the first, it will surely just be a matter of time.

Can Arsenal continue to build on their positive start? Should Arteta be looking to make any changes early into the second-half?

