Video: Willock caps fine performance off with the goal

Arsenal’s Joe Willock will likely be gifted his second Man of the Match award on consecutive Thursdays, and he would likely have received it before scoring the late goal versus Molde this evening.

The midfielder has been in fine form, and must be knocking on the manager’s door with these exceptional performances, and he thoroughly deserved the goal.

Willock takes just one touch to control the pass from Nicolas Pepe, before firing past the goalkeeper into the roof of the net to make it 4-1, and close the game off.

Will Arteta be forced to consider Willock for the Premier League XI against Villa this weekend?

Patrick