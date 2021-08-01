Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Willock equalises against Chelsea but referee unaware the ball crossed the line..

To be honest Chelsea has had most of the chances in this Mind series friendly, most of them caused by mistakes in the Arsenal defence to be fair.

But the referee has hardly done us any favours and the most blatant was this excellent goal by Joe Willock, who only came on for the last 30 minutes. He blasted the ball against the bar and it clearly bounced behind the goal but was unseen by the man with the whistle….

It would have been the equaliser, but hey ho, we can enjoy the shot though!

2 Comments

  1. Soft says:
    August 1, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    I only wish arsenal will sign Lyon duo
    Bruno gu… and auoar arsenal will surely improve (a lot )

  2. Bello Okandeji H. says:
    August 1, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    For over a year on Arteta is yet to fix the Arsenal’s prone errors at the back which has caused them a European slot last term. Again they are at it this season. Is something not wrong with his system ? If is to succeed this season he has to do something about fixing the problems of his defense and probably midfield as to Elnany and goalkeeper Eno.

