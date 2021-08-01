Video – Willock equalises against Chelsea but referee unaware the ball crossed the line..

To be honest Chelsea has had most of the chances in this Mind series friendly, most of them caused by mistakes in the Arsenal defence to be fair.

But the referee has hardly done us any favours and the most blatant was this excellent goal by Joe Willock, who only came on for the last 30 minutes. He blasted the ball against the bar and it clearly bounced behind the goal but was unseen by the man with the whistle….

It would have been the equaliser, but hey ho, we can enjoy the shot though!