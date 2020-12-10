Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Willock gives us daylight with our third goal of the game

Joe Willock has scored to put our side 3-1 up against Dundalk in Dublin this evening, in what has turned into a scrappy affair.

The first-half was bright and full of excitement, bringing three goals and plenty to see, but since the restart the game has slowly lost its way.

Willock’s goal may well reignite the tie with 20 minutes remaining on the clock, while I’m sure the recently-introduced Folarin Balogun will be keen to make his presence known in only his fourth senior appearance.

