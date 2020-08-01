Video – worst possible start for Arsenal as Chelsea go one up inside 5 minutes

That was not the start that Arsenal wanted that is for sure. Chelsea has gone one up after just five minutes through Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic actually started the move in midfield, he fed the ball to Mason Mount who found Olivier Giroud in the Arsenal penalty area who just slipped the ball into the path of Pulisic and he was never going to miss.

It has to be said, it was a well-taken goal but the Arsenal defence was a bit idle and should have closed down far better.