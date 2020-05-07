Video: Would Icardi be a worthy Aubameyang replacement? Goals & Assists

Inter Milan are supposedly one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, but there is now claims that a possible swap could happen.

The Nerrazzuri are believed to be looking to offload their former captain Mauro Icardi, who spent the current campaign with Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Arsenal are said to be eyeing a possible deal to bring him in this summer, with huge doubts over their ability to keep one or both of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, while the Italian side are linked with an interest in the former.

Our club is believed to have a limited transfer budget to work with this summer due to the suspension of action of late, and may well be open to a potential swap deal, but would Arsenal want the outspoken striker?

Check out all the 27 year-old’s goals and assists of the current campaign thus far.

Icardi isn’t known for having the best attitude, but he certainly has a huge amount of ability, and he may well be our best bet at replacing Aubameyang in the coming window.

Would the Argentine disrupt the atmosphere at the Emirates? How risky would his acquisition be?

Patrick