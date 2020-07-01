Video: Xhaka doubles Arsenal lead to clip Canaries wings

Granit Xhaka has just double Arsenal’s lead, less than five minutes after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring.

The opening goal was a huge gift from the Norwich goalkeeper, allowing the Gabonese striker to dispossess him inside his own box, and slot away, but our next goal was much more impressive.

The Switzerland international put the finishing touch on a lovely team effort, including David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and a sublime through-ball from Aubameyang to put our side clear by two.

He scores. He distributes. Minutes after scoring himself, Aubameyang sets up Granit Xhaka and Arsenal are on 🔥. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/b1GLm3fXiP — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 1, 2020

Just how many will Arsenal put past our rivals today?