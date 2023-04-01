Video – Xhaka gets his name on the scoresheet with Arsenal’s fourth

Leeds United managed to get a goal back to make it 3-1 but any hope they had of getting back into the game has been completely eradicated with Granit Xhaka getting his name on the scoresheet to put the Gunners 4-1 up.

Apart from a few isolated moments in the first half, Arsenal has completely dominated the game and deserves both the win and the scoreline.

This result will have sent a clear message to Man City, that Arsenal will not crumble under the pressure.