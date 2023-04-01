Video – Xhaka gets his name on the scoresheet with Arsenal’s fourth

Leeds United managed to get a goal back to make it 3-1 but any hope they had of getting back into the game has been completely eradicated with Granit Xhaka getting his name on the scoresheet to put the Gunners 4-1 up.
Apart from a few isolated moments in the first half, Arsenal has completely dominated the game and deserves both the win and the scoreline.
This result will have sent a clear message to Man City, that Arsenal will not crumble under the pressure.
Ohhh quel but de Granit Xhaka sur une merveille de centre de Martin Ødegaard 🤩#ARSLEE | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/gfZv08l22f
GOAL! Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United (Xhaka) #ARSLEE pic.twitter.com/DO6saMqszD
The Arsenal home match against Leeds Utd today is over. And thank God as the Gunners have won the match comfortably beating the Whites by 4-1 at full-time of the match. And as a result have gone to 72 points to continue sitting a top of the Epl table with 9 games left for them to play this season.
Arsenal next match is ar away to Liverpool in the big game. An away Epl match in which the Gunners will be making another attempt in as in many unsuccessful attempts made by them before to beat a Jurggen Klopp’s coached Liverpool team at home in the Epl for the first time ever.
But come next week in the Epl. I strongly believe that Arteta’s coached Arsenal team will for the first time beat Kliopp’s Liverpool team at Anfield.