Video – Xhaka puts Arsenal clear with our third goal straight after the break

Wow the goals are coming thick and fast and Granit Xhaka is having his best season ever at Arsenal, and he proved it yet again by scoring our third against Palace today making all the fans breathe a little easier
It’s looking very good so far and it could also improve our goal difference on Man City if we can get a few more!
But with half an hour still to go we can’t count our chickens yet!
𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋 | 𝖠𝗋𝗌𝖾𝗇𝖺𝗅 3-0 𝖢𝗋𝗒𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗅 𝖯𝖺𝗅𝖺𝖼𝖾 (𝖷𝗁𝖺𝗄𝖺) pic.twitter.com/MRnnNh3uj6
