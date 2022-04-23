Granit Xhaka has hit a trademark long-range effort to fire Arsenal into the 3-1 lead, leaving Man United in need of a really strong finish to deny us the win.

We sped off into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from both Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka in the first-half, while Cristiano Ronaldo had given his side hopes of a result by cutting our deficit to one, but Granit Xhaka has now made it 3-1

We now have just 15 minutes left to seal the three points here despite a spirited fightback from the Red Devils since the break, after the Swiss midfielder fired home from outside the box as seen below.

WHAT A HIT FROM GRANIT XHAKA 💥 A moment of quality when Arsenal were looking weary… Big, big moment. pic.twitter.com/AjubZ1P0Sw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022

United will likely stew over their missed penalty which could have made it 2-1 before Xhaka’s strike, but we will enjoy the crying from United’s fans should we hold on for the win here.

Patrick