Video: Xhaka’s long-range strike restores Arsenal’s two-goal lead over Man United

Granit Xhaka has hit a trademark long-range effort to fire Arsenal into the 3-1 lead, leaving Man United in need of a really strong finish to deny us the win.

We sped off into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from both Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka in the first-half, while Cristiano Ronaldo had given his side hopes of a result by cutting our deficit to one, but Granit Xhaka has now made it 3-1

We now have just 15 minutes left to seal the three points here despite a spirited fightback from the Red Devils since the break, after the Swiss midfielder fired home from outside the box as seen below.

United will likely stew over their missed penalty which could have made it 2-1 before Xhaka’s strike, but we will enjoy the crying from United’s fans should we hold on for the win here.

