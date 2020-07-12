Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: You won’t believe your eyes as Lacazette breaks deadlock

Alexandre Lacazette has just fired Arsenal into the lead with a thunderous strike from just outside the box.

Our side has been on top since the kick-off, and have finally opened the scoring thanks to a thunderbolt by the Frenchman, leaving his international team-mate with no hope of stopping it.

I wish I could say that we can now push on and put daylight between us, before I can even post the initial goal Son has pegged us back to 1-1.

Game on!

Patrick

