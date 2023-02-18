Video: Zinchenko’s first Arsenal hope of late flourish

Arsenal have levelled for the second time against Aston Villa, leaving us less than 15 minutes to find a winner.

It hasn’t been our finest performance, but the impetus is now in our favour, and after trailing twice, we could well steal it.

This time it was Oleksandr Zinchenko with the goal, his first for the club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko pulls Arsenal back level again! 🚀 A vitally important first goal in Arsenal colours for the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/VocaKrr33K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2023

Can we find that late winner?

