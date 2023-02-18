Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Zinchenko’s first Arsenal hope of late flourish

Arsenal have levelled for the second time against Aston Villa, leaving us less than 15 minutes to find a winner.

It hasn’t been our finest performance, but the impetus is now in our favour, and after trailing twice, we could well steal it.

This time it was Oleksandr Zinchenko with the goal, his first for the club.

Can we find that late winner?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Oleksandr Zinchenko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs