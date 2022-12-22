Video – Zurich 1 – 9 Arsenal Women – Goals galore as Gunners win UWCL group

Arsenal Women simply had to win last night’s game at Zurich to ensure that they topped the Group and were seeded in the Champions League Quarter-Finals, but they could not have won more emphatically.

Despite losing both Beth Mead and Viv Miedema to ACL injuries in the last 4 weeks, but they have proven that they are not short of goalscorers without their best two players.

The best highlight for me was Maanum’s hat-trick, the first was a perfectly placed freekick which was unstoppable, and her 3rd was a screamer from outside the box.

I won’t list the scorers. I’ll just let you watch and enjoy a very easy win for the Arsenal Women. Merry Xmas!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….