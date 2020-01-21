Videos – Azpilicueta put Chelsea back in front then Bellerin equalises

This game just gets better and worse. Arsenal looked like the ten men were going to stage an incredible fight-back but we were hit by a sucker punch when the ball came into the box from yet another corner, and somehow Azpilicueta managed to get a foot on it and it flew past Leno.

🚨 Azpilicueta scores for Chelsea! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/03f6irZe8j — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020

The Gunners are going to find it hard to get back into the game after this, but they don’t look like they are giving up at all.

But one thing we have seen since Arteta’s arrival is the Gunners simply don’t give up any more…

Watch Bellerin put us back in the game!

