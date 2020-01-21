Videos – Azpilicueta put Chelsea back in front then Bellerin equalises

This game just gets better and worse. Arsenal looked like the ten men were going to stage an incredible fight-back but we were hit by a sucker punch when the ball came into the box from yet another corner, and somehow Azpilicueta managed to get a foot on it and it flew past Leno.

The Gunners are going to find it hard to get back into the game after this, but they don’t look like they are giving up at all.

But one thing we have seen since Arteta’s arrival is the Gunners simply don’t give up any more…

Watch Bellerin put us back in the game!

And from BT Sport….

Updated: January 21, 2020 — 10:09 pm

  1. Players mentality
    So it’s another draw 🙄

  2. Godswill
    Shame to the old lads. Give chance to the youth and the youthful coach. Big character lads.
    Our Arsenal have been gotten back.

  3. Colin
    Masterclass defensive display today Gunners!

  4. John0711
    It’s bad when an average midfielder in Xhaka out performs Mustafi in defence
    I don’t want to see Mustafi or Luiz again

  5. Barnabas takwas Titus
    Mustafi is just playing without ball sense at all, but goodbye both the defenders in asernal

