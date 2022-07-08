Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Videos: Check out the four latest goals from Arsenal’s friendly with Nurnberg

Arsenal were trailing 2-0 at the break, but they’ve since stormed into a 5-3 lead.

Gabriel Jesus has hit a brace on his debut, while we’ve also been blessed by two own goals to put us into lead.

Check out the last four goals to leave us onto a 5-3 victory.

Which was your favourite goal of the eight?

Patrick

Posted by

